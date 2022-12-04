For many years, city leaders have wanted to revitalize the downtown area of Fontana, and now their plans are beginning to take shape.
The city recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a mixed-use project at 8480 Nuevo Avenue which will feature a 29-unit apartment building (including two “affordable” apartments) as well as a restaurant on the first floor.
In addition, the City Council approved an agreement to rename Center Stage Theater in honor of rock star Sammy Hagar, who grew up in Fontana.
City Councilmember Peter Garcia said during a meeting in October that he is delighted that Fontana is “making great progress” with its goals for the central part of the city.
“It’s going to take some time, but we’re building the foundation right now,” Garcia said. “What I hear a lot when I talk to people is that they want entertainment, they want restaurants, they want a place to spend an evening without having to go out of town, and our downtown area is the prime location to rebuild and to provide that space for our community.”
The downtown revitalization initiative is a comprehensive approach which aims to transform the downtown area into a vibrant center that offers a high quality of life through diverse housing, sustainable transportation, job creation, and commercial business growth, the city said in a news release.
The plan includes renovating existing assets, creating a walkable downtown, providing convenient off-street parking, and enhancing fun, night life amenities.
During the next year, Center Stage Theater will be renovated with the intention of attracting top entertainers and performers. Renovations will include structural repairs, exterior painting, an update to the interior design and furnishings as well as modernizing sound, lighting, and video equipment. A large parking structure will also be built nearby.
“The City of Fontana must bolster its economic development efforts for business attraction through innovative solutions,” said Economic Development Analyst Rhonesia Perry. “Establishing the downtown core area as a premier entertainment destination will assist with further diversifying the city’s economy as well as provide both direct and indirect community benefits.”
The apartment building project on Nuevo, which was first announced in 2019 but was delayed, is being overseen by developer Jose Carcelen.
“The best part about this developer is that he grew up here in Fontana,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren during the October meeting. “He has the ability to build in so many different cities, but he has said, ‘I want to build at home,’ and we thank him for that.
“When you look at the enormous investments the city is willing to make in this area, and the enormous investments other people want to come into this town and make, I think we’re on our way to do exactly what was promised.”
In a Facebook post, Warren said she was also pleased that Carcelen was involved in the renovation of Northgate Park, which is located between Foothill Boulevard and Miller Avenue off Citrus Avenue.
Perry said she wants to encourage additional business owners who are interested in expanding or relocating to Fontana. She can be reached at RPerry@fontana.org.
