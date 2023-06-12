As July 4 approaches, the City of Fontana is warning residents to avoid using illegal fireworks.
At the same time, the city is inviting everyone to attend Fontana’s official fireworks celebration, which will be held this year on July 1.
“We understand fireworks are a big part of the celebrations,” the city said in a news release. “But illegal fireworks can cause a lot of harm to our community and residents, such as residential fires, wildfires, bodily injuries, and runaway pets.”
Legal (“Safe and Sane”) fireworks will be allowed within the city limits south of Summit Avenue. Property within the city north of Summit Avenue, west of Interstate 15 and east of Lytle Creek Road is deemed a high fire hazard area, and therefore fireworks are prohibited in those areas.
No fireworks of any kind are permitted in the unincorporated county areas of Fontana.
Safe and Sane fireworks are only allowed to be purchased from nonprofit groups in Fontana from noon to 10 p.m. on June 28, and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily on June 29 through July 5. Safe and Sane fireworks can only be used between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.on the days in which these fireworks are sold.
Fines for possession and use of illegal fireworks range from $2,500 to $10,000. Illegal fireworks include M-80s, bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles and mortars. The Fontana Police Department has already confiscated some of these illegal items.
----- THE CITY’S FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION will take place at the Summit High School stadium, 15551 Summit Avenue in the northwestern area of Fontana.
The free event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature a live performance by Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band.
The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.fontanaca.gov/2158/4th-of-July-Celebration
