Beginning the New Year, the Fontana City Council will be working on fulfilling several goals, and one of the top priorities for 2020 will be to hire a new city manager.
However, the old city manager is still on the payroll -- and will be for another year.
Ken Hunt had been the Fontana city manager for 20 years before abruptly retiring without commenting publicly last July. No reason was given for the suddenness of Hunt's departure, and the city did not honor him with a ceremony at the time.
According to a subsequent report by the San Bernardino Sun, Hunt will still be collecting his salary with the city until January of 2021.
In the meantime, Michael Milhiser was named the interim city manager.
“We thank Ken for his dedicated service to our city and wish him all the best in his retirement,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren in a statement. “We’re fortunate to have someone of Mike Milhiser’s experience and leadership heading our transition team, while we search for a permanent replacement.”
Other members of the city’s management team also retired in 2019: Debbie Brazill, the deputy city manager of development services, and David Edgar, the deputy city manager.
----- ONE OF the major concerns that the city will be dealing with this year is the housing crisis, which has been tormenting the entire state.
Last year, city leaders were pleased to receive a $625,000 Housing and Community Development grant which will help Fontana move forward with housing projects, specifically in the downtown area.
Last February, the City Council approved the development of a five-story residential building and possible restaurant in downtown. The project will include seven one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom apartment units, two of which will be considered affordable units.
Also in February, United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson visited Fontana to tour the CityLink facility in the downtown area and to talk with local officials.
In addition, during 2019 the City Council gave the OK to some new housing developments, including a 253-unit condominium project which will be accompanied by a future retail center in northwestern Fontana.
----- IN 2020, one of the most important endeavors for city leaders will be to encourage participation in the U.S. Census, which takes place April 1.
“The City of Fontana is 100 percent committed to working with all of our community stakeholders to ensure a complete and accurate count in the 2020 Census," said Martha Guzman-Hurtado, a city representative. "The stakes are high and we must work together to bring millions of dollars in federal funds back to our community to provide crucial resources and services such as infrastructure improvements, parks, schools and hospitals.”
Warren also emphasized the significance of the Census. “Because the census is taken once every 10 years, we only have one shot at getting this right," she said.
Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-47th District) said the Inland Empire is home to more than 4.5 million Californians, with an estimated 29 percent of San Bernardino County census tracts being likely very hard to count. Many of those census tracts are concentrated in her district, which includes Fontana.
"This is important because undercounting these communities means less political representation and resources," Reyes said. "Our district encompasses many hard-to-count communities that have been historically undercounted, including communities of color, large rate of renters, high population of young children, residents who are undocumented immigrants and residents who do not have internet access. Together through coalition building and collaboration, I am confident every person in the 47th Assembly District and the Inland Empire region will be counted.”
After the Census is complete, it is possible that Fontana will have surpassed San Bernardino as the most populous city in San Bernardino County.
----- ONE OF THE happiest moments for the city last year was the construction of the Dodgers Dreamfield at Jack Bulik Park. The $600,000 field (which was paid for mostly by donations from foundations) is providing opportunities for many special needs youth in the region to enjoy baseball.
Also in the works are two new parks with fields for soccer and football games.
Central City Park, a 14.5-acre sports facility, will be built behind the Cypress Community Center in the central area of Fontana.
In addition, the South Fontana Sports Park will be constructed on an 18-acre parcel on Santa Ana Avenue, between Cypress and Juniper avenues in the southern end of the city.
