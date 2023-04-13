The Fontana Police Department is alerting community members about a phone scam currently active in Fontana and the Inland Empire.
Officers have received reports from residents who said that callers have contacted them while claiming to be members of the Police Department.
The law enforcement impersonator often:
• refers to the community member by name,
• tells the community member the call is being recorded, and
• tells the community member they missed a court appearance or jury duty.
The caller states they need to send money, or a warrant will be issued for their arrest, or they may turn themselves into jail.
Sometimes scams such as these will include spoofing a legitimate police agency phone number and using a law enforcement officer's real name to gain the victim's trust.
The Fontana P.D. will never take gift cards as payment.
----- POLICE are reminding residents to be aware that:
• The Fontana P.D. or any other legitimate law enforcement agency does not call community members seeking payment for outstanding traffic citations or warrants. This includes claims of unpaid federal or state taxes.
• Individuals claiming to collect debts may try to instill fear in potential victims to persuade them to forward money.
MoneyPak/Green Dot and Vanilla Reload have online tools to allow purchasers to request a refund if the scammer has not yet cashed the card.
Tips to help avoid becoming a victim of this scam include:
• Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.
• Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.
• Stay private. Regularly update privacy settings for social media sites. Scammers make their stories more believable by trolling for personal information on Facebook, Twitter, and similar sites.
• Utility companies and government agencies will never contact you for payment by GreenDot, MoneyPak, or Vanilla Reload.
• Remember that anyone who has the number on a prepaid card has access to the funds on your card.
• Never wire money or provide a stranger with debit or credit card numbers.
If you receive a similar call, disconnect without providing any information or taking any instructions from the caller. Instead, contact your local law enforcement agency.
For more information, visit the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Scam Alert website at www.consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts
