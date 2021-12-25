The Fontana Police Department and Cycling Connection recently teamed up to make this Christmas a very happy one for several local children.
Cycling Connection donated 25 brand new boy bicycles and 25 girl bicycles as well as helmets and bike locks.
"These kids will now have the chance to learn how to ride a bike and just in time for Christmas!" the Police Department said in a Facebook post. "These very deserving students were selected with the help of the Fontana Unified School District."
