Police employees

Field Evidence Technicians Andrea Boone, Lisa Young, and Aimee Gregory were honored as the Fontana Police Department's Employees of the Year for 2019.

The Fontana Police Department has announced its list of award recipients which would have been honored last year.

The employees are annually recognized during a ceremony sponsored by the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, but in 2020 the ceremony was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following awards cover the year 2019:

• Employees of the Year:

Field Evidence Technicians Lisa Young, Aimee Gregory, and Andrea Boone, and Corporal Kyle Guthrie.

• Meritorious Service Awards:

Officer David Goodland

Officer Joshua Nassar

• Volunteer of the Year:

Blaine Lincoln

• Explorer of the Year:

Jorge Emiliano Trujillo

• Chaplain of the Year:

Daniel Reyes

• 10851 GTA Awards

Sergeant Kyle Slusser -- Pin #2 - $16,600-7 Arrests

Officer Chris Romo -- Pins #3-5 -$139,700-18 Arrests

Officer Joshua Patty -- Pin #4 -$78,800-6 Arrests

Officer Louis Ortiz -- Pin #1 -$87,800-9 Arrests

Officer Andrew Hackett -- Pin #1 -$25,500-6 Arrests

Officer Paul Beltran -- Pin #1 -$30,800-6 Arrests

Officer Danny Millan -- Pin #1 -$85,900-4 Arrests

Officer Joshua Nassar -- Pins 8-12 -$400,200-24 Arrests

Officer Adrian Garcia -- Pin #1 -$25,000-7 Arrests

Officer Andres Rodriguez -- Pin #1 -$25,000-6 Arrests

• 2019 Promotions:

Lieutenant Tracy Dills

Sergeant Marc Gonzales

Sergeant Kyle Slusser

Corporal Thomas Borden

Corporal Rajaie Sayegh

Corporal Travis Burnside

Corporal David Campa

Senior Administrative Secretary Chanin Alderete

Secretary Taryn Hidalgo

Secretary Patricia Lopez

Secretary Michelle Jared

Training Specialist Sabrina Vega

Dispatch Shift Supervisor Jennifer Schlotterbeck

Dispatcher Angelica Padilla

Dispatcher Justine Mojarro

Support Services Supervisor Lynndee Gomes

Senior Code Compliance Inspector Efrain Gonzalez

• Life Saving Award:

Officer Adrian Garcia

Officer Andrew Davis

Corporal Marcia Pineda

Lieutenant James DelaTorre

Sergeant Kurtis Schlotterbeck

Officer Tim Frydendall

Officer Louis Ortiz (2)

Officer Buddy Porch

Officer Joshua Nassar

Officer Jon Gearhart

Community Services Manager Daniel Schneider

• Excellence Award

Sergeant Chris Tusant

Officer Michael Hall

• Unit Citation:

Sergeant Chris Tusant

Corporal Justin Laing

Corporal Edward Stewart

Officer Taylor Hymas

Officer Joshua Patty

Officer John Collopy

Officer Andrew Hackett

Officer Domenico Ancona

Officer Paul Beltran

Officer Adam Davis

• Area Commander Award:

Sergeant Daniel Delgado

Sergeant Raul Fileto

Corporal Ron Vogelsang

Officer Garrett Gooselaw

Officer Neil Bachman

Officer Matthew Sherwood

Officer Mike Hall

Officer John Parsons

Officer Dustin Hodgins

Officer Brandon Gossert

