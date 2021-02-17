The Fontana Police Department has announced its list of award recipients which would have been honored last year.
The employees are annually recognized during a ceremony sponsored by the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, but in 2020 the ceremony was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following awards cover the year 2019:
• Employees of the Year:
Field Evidence Technicians Lisa Young, Aimee Gregory, and Andrea Boone, and Corporal Kyle Guthrie.
• Meritorious Service Awards:
Officer David Goodland
Officer Joshua Nassar
• Volunteer of the Year:
Blaine Lincoln
• Explorer of the Year:
Jorge Emiliano Trujillo
• Chaplain of the Year:
Daniel Reyes
• 10851 GTA Awards
Sergeant Kyle Slusser -- Pin #2 - $16,600-7 Arrests
Officer Chris Romo -- Pins #3-5 -$139,700-18 Arrests
Officer Joshua Patty -- Pin #4 -$78,800-6 Arrests
Officer Louis Ortiz -- Pin #1 -$87,800-9 Arrests
Officer Andrew Hackett -- Pin #1 -$25,500-6 Arrests
Officer Paul Beltran -- Pin #1 -$30,800-6 Arrests
Officer Danny Millan -- Pin #1 -$85,900-4 Arrests
Officer Joshua Nassar -- Pins 8-12 -$400,200-24 Arrests
Officer Adrian Garcia -- Pin #1 -$25,000-7 Arrests
Officer Andres Rodriguez -- Pin #1 -$25,000-6 Arrests
• 2019 Promotions:
Lieutenant Tracy Dills
Sergeant Marc Gonzales
Sergeant Kyle Slusser
Corporal Thomas Borden
Corporal Rajaie Sayegh
Corporal Travis Burnside
Corporal David Campa
Senior Administrative Secretary Chanin Alderete
Secretary Taryn Hidalgo
Secretary Patricia Lopez
Secretary Michelle Jared
Training Specialist Sabrina Vega
Dispatch Shift Supervisor Jennifer Schlotterbeck
Dispatcher Angelica Padilla
Dispatcher Justine Mojarro
Support Services Supervisor Lynndee Gomes
Senior Code Compliance Inspector Efrain Gonzalez
• Life Saving Award:
Officer Adrian Garcia
Officer Andrew Davis
Corporal Marcia Pineda
Lieutenant James DelaTorre
Sergeant Kurtis Schlotterbeck
Officer Tim Frydendall
Officer Louis Ortiz (2)
Officer Buddy Porch
Officer Joshua Nassar
Officer Jon Gearhart
Community Services Manager Daniel Schneider
• Excellence Award
Sergeant Chris Tusant
Officer Michael Hall
• Unit Citation:
Sergeant Chris Tusant
Corporal Justin Laing
Corporal Edward Stewart
Officer Taylor Hymas
Officer Joshua Patty
Officer John Collopy
Officer Andrew Hackett
Officer Domenico Ancona
Officer Paul Beltran
Officer Adam Davis
• Area Commander Award:
Sergeant Daniel Delgado
Sergeant Raul Fileto
Corporal Ron Vogelsang
Officer Garrett Gooselaw
Officer Neil Bachman
Officer Matthew Sherwood
Officer Mike Hall
Officer John Parsons
Officer Dustin Hodgins
Officer Brandon Gossert
