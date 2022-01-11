A 19-year-old man was arrested on a child pornography charge, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Aaron Alvarado was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On Jan. 11, ICAC detectives tracked Alvarado to the Ontario Mills mall, where he was detained. A search warrant was served at Alvarado’s residence in the 5400 block of Orchard Street in Montclair. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
The suspect was arrested for distribution of child sexual abuse material and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.