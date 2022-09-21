A 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from a sports park which is being built in southern Fontana — and then used some of the turf at his own residence — has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Aug. 22, police were contacted regarding three rolls of turf that had been taken from the construction site at South Fontana Park, which has not yet been completed.
Officers from the P.D.’s Rapid Response Team followed up on the initial report and located the turf at a residence in Bloomington, said Officer Steven Reed.
“Two rolls of the turf were still intact and found to be posted for sale online, and most of the third roll had been used at the suspect’s residence,” Reed said.
The suspect was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center on a theft charge.
Fontana City Councilmember John Roberts mentioned this incident during the Sept. 13 City Council meeting and said it is a good example of the fine work done by the P.D.
“I think the word is out that Fontana is not a good place to create crime,” Roberts said. “It’s absolutely unbelievable how much our Police Department does in capturing people who do crime in Fontana.”
Roberts indicated that the suspect erred in thinking that police would be unable to solve the theft of very valuable material.
“The Police Department has all these resources to find out where things like this occur, and so, we got our turf back,” Roberts said. “Synthetic turf is not cheap. A soccer field is like a million dollars, so when you go stealing our turf, it’s not good.”
