For the third time, police in Fontana have arrested a 74-year-old man on a charge of possession of child pornography.
Detectives from the Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Daniel Lee Mays was allegedly downloading and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) over the internet.
On Aug. 30, a search warrant was served at Mays’ residence in the 500 block of West Arbeth Street in Rialto. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices and gathered evidence.
In fact, Mays was allegedly actively downloading CSAM at the time the warrant was served, the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post.
He has two prior arrests by the Fontana P.D. for the same activity. He recently was discharged from probation which resulted from those previous arrests, the Facebook post said.
Mays was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
