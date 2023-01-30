For the second time, a 44-year-old man was arrested on sex crime charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 23, detectives received information that Francisco Rangel was allegedly using online chatting platforms to contact juveniles in an attempt to receive illicit photos from the victims.
Further investigation revealed that Rangel had previously been arrested by Fontana P.D. detectives on May 16, 2022 and was later convicted of possession and/or distribution of child pornography.
Upon the completion of his original sentence, Rangel was released on parole on Jan. 17.
In a collaborative effort with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Rangel was located in Chino. He was placed under arrest without incident and his electronic devices were seized as evidence.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help in an effort to locate additional victims. Rangel’s social media accounts were:
Meet24: "nude trading, 21" and “nude trading, 18”
Facebook: “Francisco Rangel”
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana P.D. Any information should be directed to Detective J. Rodriguez (JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.