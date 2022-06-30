A man who allegedly broke into a woman's house while she was sleeping was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On June 28, the victim called the police to report a burglary at her residence in the 16100 block of Barbee Avenue in Fontana.
The victim told officers she was asleep in her bedroom when she awoke to find a suspect crouched next to her bed with his pants unzipped, showing his genitals. The suspect fled the area after the victim told him to leave. The victim believes that the suspect would have sexually assaulted her if she had not woken up.
Fontana P.D. detectives and the Fugitive Apprehension Team conducted an extensive investigation and identified the suspect as Ramiro Cabrera Lopez, 38, a resident of Riverside. Lopez was arrested on June 30 and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Lopez is a gardener with several clients throughout San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Detectives believe there could potentially be other victims. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Fontana P.D. Officer J. Moreno at (909) 356-3309.
