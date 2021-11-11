A 57-year-old man who may have been stalking young girls and videotaping them was arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered Ronald Stretton was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On Nov. 10, a search warrant was served at Stretton’s residence in the 13300 block of Mariposa Road in Victorville. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
Detectives also located evidence Stretton was allegedly stalking young girls at local parks, schools, and public events and videotaping them. Detectives are working on determining which schools and parks Stretton frequented.
Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying any possible victims.
Stretton was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG or (909) 356-3329.
