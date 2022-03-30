Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a Montclair man on child pornography charges, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered Michael Lamberte, 31, was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On March 29, a search warrant was served at Lamberte's residence in the 8900 block of Felipe Avenue. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, and evidence was located. Lamberte was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the ICAC Task Force at:
