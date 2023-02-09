Police arrested a mother who had 14 pounds of methamphetamine in the back seat of her car, right next to her children, during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The P.D.'s Rapid Response Team (RRT) was doing follow-up on a narcotics sales case and a vehicle check was conducted in the Fontana Walmart parking lot.
The driver was on federal probation for drug trafficking, and after the drugs were found, she was arrested on numerous felony charges, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 9.
----- IN ADDITION, another vehicle was checked at the same location by RRT in a separate incident and 100,000 fentanyl pills and another 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized, with one male being arrested.
----- ALSO, another vehicle check was conducted at a separate location in Fontana. After a brief foot pursuit, three males were detained. In their vehicle, 12,000 fentanyl pills were seized, and all three suspects were arrested.
