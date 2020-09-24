The Fontana Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ontario man on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, police said.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that David Grimes was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet.
On Sept. 24, a search warrant was served at Grimes’ residence in the 2500 block of S. Malcolm Avenue in Ontario. Detectives seized multiple electronic devices, and evidence relating to the downloading of child pornography was located, police said.
Grimes was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana P.D. at: JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG
