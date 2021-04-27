A 39-year-old Redlands man was arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Carlos Callejas was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
ICAC served a search warrant at the suspect's home on April 27. During the search warrant, detectives located and seized multiple electronic devices. Callejas was subsequently arrested.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the ICAC unit at jrodriguez@fontana.org.
