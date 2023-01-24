The Fontana Police Department arrested seven individuals for having outstanding warrants on Jan. 23, police said.
The arrests took place during a warrant service operation for people convicted of driving under the influence who failed to appear in court for a DUI case.
Additionally, due diligence was served on 34 warrants during the operation.
“The Fontana Police Department places a high priority on lowering deaths and injury with the goal of removing impaired drivers from our roads,” said Sergeant Kurt Schlotterbeck. “The goal is to heighten awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”
Individuals who are caught often face additional jail time for failing to appear in court or for violating probation. Special DUI warrant service operations, along with regularly scheduled “high visibility” DUI enforcement, have a deterrent effect on those who disregard driving safety and abuse alcohol and drugs, Schlotterbeck said.
