A suspect was arrested for allegedly being involved in the theft of more than 280 catalytic converters, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The P.D.'s Rapid Response Team (RRT), which has been focusing on stopping catalytic converter thefts recently, worked with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Rancho Cucamonga station on this case.
A suspect was identified and contacted in his vehicle, where several stolen catalytic converters were located, police said in a Facebook post on May 7.
A search warrant was authored for his residence in Rancho Cucamonga, where more than 280 additional catalytic converters were located and seized for evidence.
The suspect, Santino Collins, was taken into custody.
