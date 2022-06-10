Due to the increasing gasoline prices, Fontana residents now have a new concern: thieves drilling into vehicle gas tanks in order to steal fuel.
One such occurrence took place on June 8, but it ended in the arrest of two suspects after a lengthy pursuit, the Fontana Police Department said.
Officers responded to the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in Fontana to look for suspects stealing gasoline from the victim's car. The suspects’ vehicle was described as a black pickup truck with a tarp in the back. Officers arrived, but the suspects were already gone.
However, later in the evening, a patrol officer located a matching vehicle in a nearby residential neighborhood.
The truck took off at high speed as the officer attempted to contact the vehicle's occupants. The pursuit lasted several minutes before terminating at a railroad yard in Bloomington.
After a foot chase, the suspects realized they had nowhere to go and gave up, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Both suspects were not residents of San Bernardino County and had multiple outstanding warrants for their arrests, police said. They were later booked at West Valley Detention Center.
“With the sharp and fast price rise at the gas pumps, cities across Southern California have seen an increase in gas theft,” the Facebook post said. “While some thieves use rubber hoses to siphon fuel out, we are witnessing modern-day thieves use power tools to drill a hole in the gas tank and steal fuel. The cost of damage to the gas tank far exceeds that of the gasoline, and we recommend that you park your vehicle in a garage or well-lit and high-traveled area to help deter would-be thieves. If you see or hear suspicious activity near your vehicle, call 911 right away.”
