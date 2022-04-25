Fontana Police Department personnel arrested a Yucaipa man on child pornography charges, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 25.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On April 19, a search warrant was served at Lauderdale’s residence in the 12900 block of 2nd Street. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
Lauderdale was not at the residence during the service of the search warrant, but detectives located evidence indicating Lauderdale may have had access to a child.
The investigation continued and Lauderdale was located on April 21 in Huntington Beach by the Fontana P.D.'s Fugitive Apprehension Team. The suspect was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at: JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG
