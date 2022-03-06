A man who was believed to have been trying to burglarize a home in Fontana was shot and killed by the homeowner on March 5.
The Fontana Police Department is investigating the incident, which took place at about 10:47 p.m. at a residence in the area of Cypress and Baseline avenues in the northern area of the city.
The homeowner, who was not injured in the incident, called police and said that people were trying to break into his house. When police arrived, the homeowner came out of the home and said he had shot someone inside.
Police went inside and found a deceased man who had a semi-automatic handgun and was wearing gloves and a COVID-19 mask.
Police are looking for the other people who had originally accompanied the alleged burglar but ran away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.