A San Bernardino man has been arrested by the Fontana Police Department on child pornography charges, police said.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation on the dark web. During the investigation, detectives discovered Mario Mouris Nagy Kaldas, 29, was allegedly downloading and distributing child sexual abuse material.
On Oct. 14, detectives served a search warrant at the suspect's residence in the 3400 block of Acacia Avenue, where they seized multiple electronic devices.
Kaldas was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at:
