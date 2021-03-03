Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a 29-year-old Ontario man on child pornography charges.
The Fontana P.D. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that David Tapia was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On March 3, a search warrant was served with the assistance of the Ontario Police Department’s ICAC Unit at Tapia’s residence in the 1300 block of E. Elma Court. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
Tapia was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG
