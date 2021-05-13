Detectives from the Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force recently arrested three men on child pornography charges in separate investigations, police said in a Facebook post on May 12.
In each instance, detectives seized multiple electronic devices at the residences of the suspects, who were all allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, police said.
• On May 12, a search warrant was served at the residence of Cesar Ramirez, 20, in the 5800 block of Sycamore Avenue in Rialto.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at LMACIAS@FONTANA.ORG
• On May 4, a search warrant was served at the residence of Jacob Smith, 42, in the 8900 block of Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG
• On April 29, a search warrant was served at the residence of Luis Torres, 43, in the 2200 block of N. Genevieve Street in San Bernardino.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG
The ICAC Task Force has been involved in the arrests of many child pornography suspects in recent years.
