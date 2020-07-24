Fontana Police Department detectives assisted in the arrest of a San Bernardino man who was suspected of possessing child pornography, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Detectives from the San Bernardino P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began an investigation into a cyber tip that was reported by an electronic service provider. The cyber tip contained various images of child pornography. Through an extensive investigation, detectives determined that numerous images were downloaded to a device in San Bernardino.
On July 23, personnel from the San Bernardino P.D. and Fontana Police ICAC Task Force served a search warrant in the 1600 block of West Kendall Drive. During the warrant service, Lynn Baeza, 25, was interviewed and taken into custody. He was subsequently booked into Central Detention Center and bail was set at $25,000.
