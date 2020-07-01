With the Fourth of July weekend approaching, the Fontana Police Department is continuing to crack down on the illegal fireworks that have been plaguing the city for several weeks.
As of June 30, the Police Department has seized more than 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and has issued numerous citations, said Kevin Anderson, a public information officer for the P.D.
"We are continuously getting tips and working on getting more of them off the street," Anderson said.
Fireworks not in direct control of the operator or that explode, shoot into the air, move along the ground and are not approved by the California State Fire Marshal are deemed dangerous and are illegal everywhere in the state of California.
"Fines for possession and use of illegal fireworks range from $2,500 to $10,000," said Fontana Police Sergeant Kellen Guthrie. "You can do your part to prevent the use of illegal fireworks in Fontana by purchasing and using Safe and Sane fireworks where permissible."
Residents can report illegal fireworks to (909) 350-7700 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-47-Arson.
For more information about the use of fireworks, visit www.fontana.org/fireworks or call the Fireworks Information Line at (909) 356-7101.
