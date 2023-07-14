The Fontana Police Department’s helicopter played an important role in helping to stop the spread of a recent fire, police said.
Last weekend, while on a routine patrol flight, Eagle 1 noticed smoke coming from a pallet yard in Fontana and found a fire that had broken out under a metal structure, the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 13.
“The business gates were locked and there was nobody on the property to notice the fire, so our crew notified @sanbernardinocountyfire, who responded with multiple assets and quickly put the flames out,” the Facebook post said.
The Facebook post included a photo of the location, which shows that the entire property was stacked with dry wooden pallets.
“The entire business would have burned in a very short period of time if it had not been seen by our air crews,” the Facebook post said.
“This is a perfect example of the advantage a patrol aircraft brings to a community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.