The Fontana Police Department was instrumental in helping the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division make the largest seizure of methamphetamine in its history, officials said on Oct. 5.
Almost two tons of meth, with an estimated street value of $33 million, was found at a location in Norco.
“Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates,” said DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner. “This massive seizure likely saved lives and prevented the Sinaloa Cartel from doing business and profiting on the lives of people in our communities."
The DEA said agents worked with the Fontana P.D. to interdict a drug supply operation believed to be run by the Sinaloa Cartel, with a residence in Norco serving as a major piece of the pipeline. Cocaine and meth were being distributed throughout the region from the location, which investigators identified in September, the DEA said.
Authorities saw a man carrying boxes out of the house and putting them in a vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 66 kilograms of cocaine and an additional seizure of about 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine from boxes that were inside the garage.
The greater Los Angeles area is a major transshipment hub where illegal drugs coming from the southwest border are stored in local warehouses, storage units and residential properties, the DEA said. The bulk shipments of drugs are usually broken down into smaller quantities and transported to other states or distributed to local dealers.
This investigation is ongoing, the DEA said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.