Members of the Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force are alarmed that funding for the California ICAC program has been excluded from Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed 2022-23 budget.
Without funding, California will eliminate dedicated ICAC personnel responsible for combatting child sexual exploitation and abuse, the Fontana P.D. said in a news release on May 4.
The Fontana P.D.’s ICAC Unit is one of the busiest in the country, with six full-time investigators and a K9 specially trained in finding computer hardware.
In addition, Fontana ICAC detectives have helped police agencies all over Southern California and across the county start their own ICAC units.
Last year, Fontana ICAC detectives wrote hundreds of search warrants and received more than 670 cyber tips from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). They conducted more than 800 criminal investigations and forensically examined more than 1,900 electronic devices, 600 hard drives, and 500,000 gigabytes of files containing child pornography, which resulted in over 120 arrests.
“This unit has saved children by removing them from abusive homes. Without this funding, detectives would not be able to identify child predators living in our community,” the P.D. said in the news release.
The P.D. is urging Newsom to reconsider this budget exclusion in his May revision. The deadline for final budget approval is approaching soon, the P.D. said.
The P.D. encouraged local residents who are concerned about the ICAC funding to write to the governor and their state representatives.
