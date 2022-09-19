The Fontana Police Department was one of more than 60 agencies participating in a huge operation throughout Southern California that resulted in the arrest of 141 suspects who were allegedly involved in internet-related crimes against youth.
During Operation Protect the Innocent, the Fontana P.D. served five residential search warrants that resulted in the arrest of four adults and one juvenile.
The Los Angeles Police Department was the lead agency for the operation, which took place during the week of Sept. 6-12, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana P.D. on Sept. 16.
The Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (LA ICAC), led by the Los Angeles P.D., covers five Southern California counties (Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, and Ventura).
As a result of the collaborative efforts employed by the task force, the following overall statistics during Operation Protect the Innocent were achieved:
Targets identified: 657
Targets contacted: 510
Targets arrested: 141
Possession, distribution, manufacturing of child pornography: 110
Parole violation: 10
Probation violation: 8
Sexual abuse of a child; oral copulation: 6
Disorderly conduct: 3
Statutory rape: 2
Pimping: 2
"The Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children remain vigilant in protecting the most vulnerable victims, our children. While we will continue to investigate, we are looking for parents' and caregivers' partnership in our endeavor. Parents are used to seeing children with an electronic device in their hands, and most of the time, this enriches our children’s lives and helps with their education; however, parents and caregivers have to know that sometimes there is danger awaiting their children on the internet," the Facebook post said.
"Parents and caregivers can help protect their children by being aware of the dangers that exist, educating your children and yourself, and monitor your children's internet usage. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to visit www.Missingkids.org/NetSmartz for age-appropriate educational activities for your children and adults.
"Most importantly, be aware of what websites and social media accounts your child have, and talk with them about internet safety. By having parents and caregivers more involved, we can reduce the number of children victimized in this manner and help to keep the Los Angeles Region safer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.