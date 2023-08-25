The Fontana Police Department has issued a warning to residents regarding purchasing a vehicle in a private sale.
“Unfortunately, there has been a growing trend where vehicles offered in private sales turn out to be stolen,” the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 24.
The private sales are conducted through OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace, and Craigslist, among others.
“Unsuspecting buyers discover the truth only after the transaction is complete, leading to the loss of both the vehicle and the invested money, with the perpetrator long gone,” the P.D. said.
Police provided the following tips for residents:
1. Research the seller. Look up the seller's information online and verify their identity to ensure they're legitimate.
2. Meet in public. Arrange to meet the seller in a public, well-lit area to conduct the transaction.
3. Inspect the car. Thoroughly examine the car's exterior, interior, and engine. Consider bringing along a knowledgeable friend or mechanic.
4. Request documentation. Ask for the car's title, maintenance records, and any relevant paperwork to verify its history.
5. Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) check. Run a VIN check to get information about the car's history, including accidents and recalls.
6. Test drive. Take the car for a test drive to assess its performance and ensure it's what you're looking for.
7. Verify payment. Use secure payment methods like cashier's checks or electronic transfers. Avoid using cash for large transactions.
8. Research the market. Know the market value of the car you're interested in to avoid overpaying.
9. Trust your instincts. If something feels off or too good to be true, it might be. Trust your instincts and proceed cautiously.
10. Get a bill of sale. Create a bill of sale that includes the buyer's and seller's information, the car's details, the sale price, signatures, and a thumbprint.
“By taking these precautions, you can help protect yourself and your investment,” the P.D. said.
