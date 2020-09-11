The Fontana Police Department has arrested a homicide suspect in a 40-year-old cold case, police said.
Police Chief William Green will provide more details on Sept. 14 regarding the case, in which an 18-year-old woman was found murdered in Fontana in 1980.
An autopsy was performed after her body was discovered. During the autopsy, forensic evidence was collected but was unable to be processed due to the lack of technology at the time, police said. Detectives exhausted all investigative leads in 1980 and the case went cold.
However, this year, items of evidence that were previously collected during the autopsy were sent to the Riverside/San Bernardino CAL-DNA Laboratory for processing. DNA was located and was identified as an unknown single male contributor.
Investigators conducted follow-up interviews with family members, which led to a person of interest in the investigation. In June, investigators collected DNA from the person of interest. These items were sent to the Riverside/ San Bernardino CAL-DNA Laboratory to be directly compared to the DNA collected at the autopsy. The results of the comparison revealed the DNA collected from the victim were a match to the person of interest's DNA.
Investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest, and the suspect was recently taken into custody. He is currently awaiting extradition to San Bernardino County.
