The Fontana Police Department made a major drug bust on Sept. 13, and sometime in the future, footage of the incident could be on a TV show.
At about 9:13 p.m., Fontana officers conducted a traffic stop at Foothill Boulevard and East Avenue on a semi-truck for vehicle code violations, all while a film crew from the show "Cops" was at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck, Kamal Singh, 29, was speaking with an officer outside the truck when he faked losing consciousness and fell to the ground, police said.
Further investigations revealed a considerable amount of drugs in the truck as San Bernardino County Fire / Medics treated Singh at the scene, police said. Singh was ultimately arrested and transported to West Valley Detention Center for booking without further incident.
This is still an active investigation, so the exact amount of drugs seized was unavailable, said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The film crew from "Cops" will be riding with Fontana officers for the next eight weeks, Romero said. It is not yet known whether this particular incident will be featured on the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.