During the recent holidays, criminals did not take a break in Fontana, and that’s why the Fontana Police Department’s Special Operations Team and patrol officers continued to work hard to stop them.
Patrol officers located illegally possessed guns on two separate traffic stops, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 3.
Plus, narcotics officers arrested suspects and seized more than 60,000 fentanyl pills, 20 kilos of cocaine, 9 kilos of heroin, 5 pounds of methamphetamine, and one fully automatic rifle.
In addition, the Rapid Response Team members continued their investigations into illegal sales of guns and narcotic sales. They seized cocaine, methamphetamine, cash, and 13 guns and recovered a few catalytic converters.
The Gang Unit followed up on tagging incidents and arrested four gang members, seized two guns, and seized a large amount of meth.
