Two recent investigations conducted by the Fontana Police Department's Narcotics Unit resulted in the seizure of cash and hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine.
Officers conducted a traffic stop, and in the spare tire of the vehicle, they located U.S. currency which was tied to illegal narcotics sales, according to a recent Facebook post by the P.D.
In addition, officers authored and served a search warrant at a house in which they seized 312 pounds of methamphetamine.
