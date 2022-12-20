Officer Samuel Saenz was named the Fontana Police Department’s Employee of the Month for September because of his work in solving several cases.
Saenz, who has been a member of the P.D.’s Gang Unit for a year and a half, was praised by Fontana Chief Billy Green for his investigative skills.
“For the month of September, he really excelled and has been involved in 10 gun cases that resulted in the arrests of several felons and gang members,” Green said.
Saenz was also able to solve a robbery series in Colton that resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon/gang member after a SWAT standoff. The assault weapon used in the robberies and stolen property were recovered by police.
In addition, Saenz:
• identified a suspect in a robbery series in Rialto, which eventually led to the Rialto Police Department arresting three suspects;
• made an arrest of a gang member in Fontana for narcotic sales. He then continued his investigation and was able to identify two suspects wanted in an unsolved San Bernardino homicide (a case which was investigated by the San Bernardino Police Department).
“Officer Saenz should be commended for his work ethic and his ability to go above and beyond in his cases,” Green said.
