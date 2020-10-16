Fontana Police Department officers arrested an 49-year-old Upland man on child pornography charges, police said.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Alex Dominguez was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet.
On Oct. 14, a search warrant was served at Dominguez’ residence in the 1300 block of Clark Street. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was located, police said.
Dominguez was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at jmoyer@fontana.org.
