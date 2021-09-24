The Fontana Police Department is planning to conduct two bicycle and pedestrian safety operations next week aimed at keeping people out exercising or enjoying the outdoors safe.
The P.D. said it recognizes the need to protect the public by looking for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that make roads unsafe, police said in a news release. These violations include drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals or any other traffic violation by bike riders or pedestrians.
“Drivers, slow down and allow bicyclists and pedestrians the same access to roads,” Sergeant David Lally said. “To protect you and your family, we want to make sure everyone is following rules that keep them safe.”
Here are some tips when biking, driving, or walking:
----- PEDESTRIANS
• Only cross at marked crosswalks or intersections with a stop sign or signal.
• Look for cars backing up. Avoid going between parked cars.
• Make eye contact with drivers. Don’t assume they see you.
• Wear bright clothing during the day and use a flashlight when walking at night.
----- DRIVERS
• Wait for pedestrians to cross the street. Be courteous and patient.
• Stay off the phone.
• No speeding. Speed limits are not suggestions.
• Look for pedestrians when backing up, turning at intersections or entering/exiting shopping centers.
----- BICYCLISTS
• Always wear a helmet. Helmets are required by law for anyone under 18.
• Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow moving vehicle.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
