The Fontana Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of an incident in which a suspected bank robber was shot to death by officers in northwestern Fontana on April 7.
The armed suspect, who was identified as 45-year-old Indiana resident Travis Shane Tarrants, allegedly robbed the Bank of America at 15092 Summit Avenue at 1:28 p.m., said Police Chief Billy Green in a Facebook video.
The suspect had two out-of-state felony warrants for armed bank robbery and for disarming a law enforcement officer prior to this incident, Green said. Tarrants was also listed as being armed and dangerous.
After leaving Bank of America, Tarrants briefly went inside a nearby Wendy’s restaurant before going back outside and attempting to hide in an enclosed dumpster area just north of the eatery as Fontana officers responded to the location.
The officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to surrender, but he refused to do so, Green said.
“Despite numerous commands to drop the handgun by officers, the suspect refused,” Green said in the video. “The suspect ultimately emerged from the dumpster area with the handgun and pointed it directly at four officers who were just north of his location. That is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.”
The suspect was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene.
“The weapon the suspect had pointed at officers was found to be an airsoft gun,” Green said.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and California Department of Justice are conducting an independent joint investigation of the incident, Green said.
“Our Police Department is cooperating fully,” he said. “Upon completion of the investigation, we will conduct an internal investigation. We will review all the facts and evidence to determine if our policies and procedures were met.”
