The Fontana Police Department has released body worn camera footage of an incident in which a suspect who confronted officers while holding a machete and pick axe was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his mother at her residence, police said.
The incident occurred on May 25, when officers were dispatched to a residence in Fontana in reference to a possible assault, the P.D. said in a recent Facebook post. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an elderly woman who had red marks around her neck.
An investigation revealed that the woman was allegedly choked by her adult son and that his violence had been ongoing, police said.
The son was inside the house, barricading the doors as officers arrived.
While officers were formulating a plan and continuing the investigation, the suspect ran out of the house, holding a machete in one hand and a pick axe in another, police said.
In the body worn camera footage, the suspect can be seen walking along the street while officers point their weapons at him and say: "We don't want to kill you! Put down the knife."
The officers eventually used "less lethal force" in order to get the suspect to drop the weapons, police said. The suspect surrendered and was handcuffed, ending the threat.
After the suspect received medical aid, he was arrested on charges of felony assault and felony elder abuse, police said.
On Facebook, the P.D. said that the officers were "able to keep calm amidst the stressful and hectic scene."
To see the video footage, visit the Fontana P.D. Facebook page.
