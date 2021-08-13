The Fontana Police Department has released body worn camera footage of an incident on Feb. 13 in which an unarmed man was shot to death by a Fontana officer.
Daverion Kinard, 29, was a burglary suspect who was running away from officers at 10:33 p.m. when he entered a tract of houses that were still under construction in northern Fontana.
Officer Johnny Tutiavake looked inside a portable restroom and found Kinard sitting on a toilet.
The officer opened the door with his left hand and shined a flashlight with his right, said Fontana Police Chief Billy Green in his commentary accompanying the video, which was posted on the P.D.'s Facebook page on Aug. 12.
Kinard was sitting on the toilet with his arms folded on his lap and neither hand was visible. Then Kinard lifted his left hand and his right hand remained out of view.
He then began to roll his right hand forward toward the officer, revealing a metallic object. The officer let go of the door, unholstered his firearm, reopened the door, and fired a single round, which struck and killed Kinard.
"The object is his right hand was a lighter," Green said.
Green has said in the past that body cameras (which are worn by most of the Fontana P.D. officers) can be beneficial. However, the cameras also have limitations.
"Due to limited lighting in this case, the footage does not clearly show what the officer saw," Green said.
The shooting took place about 2 1/2 seconds after Tutiavake first opened the door of the portable restroom.
"This is a heartbreaking tragedy that changed the life of two families, Mr. Kinard's family and also that of our officer," Green said.
On Aug. 3, the P.D. announced that it had reached a resolution to a claim filed by Kenisha Kinard and Amond Hawkins, the parents of Daverion Kinard. The parents will receive $1 million, the P.D. said.
Also on that day, the parents and police issued a joint statement saying that they did not want the body worn camera footage to be made public. However, the P.D. later relented, saying that California Assembly Bill 748 mandates the release of the video.
The P.D. is conducting an ongoing, preliminary investigation of the incident. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office will also conduct independent reviews of the case to determine whether the officer's actions were lawful, Green said.
"No final decisions will be made until the investigations are complete," Green said.
