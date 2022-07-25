The Fontana Police Department's Gang Unit was busy taking guns and drugs off the streets during the past weekend, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 25.
Officers said the arrests resulted from traffic stops, search warrants, and a parole search.
No specific information about the cases was immediately available.
The Gang Unit is now following up on some leads that may lead to more arrests, police said.
