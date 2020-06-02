The Fontana Police Department has discovered that there are fraudulent social media accounts being operated by people claiming to be Fontana P.D. employees.
"The subjects behind some of these social media accounts are also making derogatory and disparaging statements," the P.D. said in a Facebook message. "When we are informed of these accounts, they are investigated and none have been found to be our employees."
Police did not specify the nature of the statements or say whether the persons involved in the fake accounts have been identified.
"The Fontana Police Department works hard to create partnerships with the citizens in our community and we do not condone the statements made by these fraudulent accounts," the P.D. said.
