The City of Fontana has an important message for residents who want to celebrate the nation’s independence: Have fun, but don’t use illegal fireworks.
Fines for possession and use of illegal fireworks range from $2,500 to $10,000. Residents are urged to purchase legal “Safe and Sane” fireworks in order to avoid fines, potential injury, and property damage.
All fireworks (including Safe and Sane) in unincorporated county areas in Fontana and the area north of Summit Avenue are prohibited. Property within the city north of Summit Avenue, west of Interstate 15, and east of Lytle Creek Road is deemed a high fire hazard area and no fireworks of any kind are allowed there.
In a Facebook post on July 1, the Fontana Police Department said officers arrested two people and seized illegal fireworks, and one of the sellers of the fireworks was also in possession of an unregistered firearm.
“Be safe and responsible this holiday weekend,” the Facebook post said.
Residents can report illegal fireworks to the P.D.’s non-emergency dispatch line at (909) 350-7700.
