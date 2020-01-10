The Fontana Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two theft suspects.
On Jan. 8 at about 2:15 a.m., a Can-Am, trailer, and quad were stolen from a location in the 18000 block of McCauley Street in Fontana.
Two suspects cut several locks to gain access to the trailer in the victim’s yard. The suspects used a silver Chevrolet Silverado to connect to the trailer and drive off.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Fontana P.D. at (909) 350-7717 or call We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.
