The Fontana Police Department is seeking the public's help with a burglary investigation.
On March 7, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 16000 block of Enders in Fontana.
The suspect(s) stole a large amount of gold coins (Susan B Anthony) as well as a ring.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Heaviside at (909) 854-8173 (bheaviside@fontana.org) or Fontana PD Dispatch at (909) 350-7700 in reference to Case No. 20-3799.
