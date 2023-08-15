The Fontana Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob a bank in Fontana.
Back on June 23 at 11 a.m., the man entered the Wells Fargo bank located in Superior Grocers at 16055 Foothill Boulevard and passed a demand note to the bank teller, police said.
The note said: “Please hand over $3,000. No one will be hurt. Thank you.”
The teller activated a silent alarm and walked away from the suspect, causing him to flee the location on foot without getting any money.
The suspect was described as being 5-feet-10 with a medium build. He had a short cut beard and mustache and was wearing a red St. Louis Cardinals hat, blue or gray plaid shirt, jeans, and black shoes.
Persons who have any additional information are urged to contact Crime Analyst C. Monto at (909) 356-7152 or cmonto@fontanaca.gov
