The Fontana Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a young person who has been missing for two and a half years.
Friends and family members of Isabel “Izzy” Parra have not seen her since December of 2017, according to a Facebook post by the P.D.
Newly discovered information from the investigation suggests there may be foul play regarding her disappearance, police said.
Persons who have any information regarding Parra's missing person case are urged to contact Detective J. Coillot at (909) 854-8086 or by email at jcoillot@Fontana.org.
