The Fontana Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a murder which occurred in the southern tip of the city earlier this month.
On May 17 at about 1:04 a.m., Fontana P.D. officers were notified by Fontana deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department that their helicopter located a vehicle in the Jurupa Hills area of Alder Avenue, south of Jurupa Avenue.
Deputies found a man, later identified as Robert John Castaneda, deceased in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. Castaneda was a 41-year-old Fontana resident.
The investigation, which was turned over to the Fontana P.D., is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.