Fontana Police Department

The Fontana Police Department

The Fontana Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a murder which occurred in the southern tip of the city earlier this month.

On May 17 at about 1:04 a.m., Fontana P.D. officers were notified by Fontana deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department that their helicopter located a vehicle in the Jurupa Hills area of Alder Avenue, south of Jurupa Avenue.

Deputies found a man, later identified as Robert John Castaneda, deceased in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.  Castaneda was a 41-year-old Fontana resident.

The investigation, which was turned over to the Fontana P.D., is ongoing.

Police said that the preceding evening, May 16, at about 9 p.m. a GMC Envoy, white in color, was stuck in the same location at Jurupa and Alder. The driver of the GMC was assisted by another male who arrived in a burgandy or purple Ford F150 truck, and they were able to get the vehicle free and leave the area.
 
If anyone has any information about this incident or happens to know who the individuals are, they are urged to contact Detective Tom Borden at (909) 854-8078 or tborden@fontana.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.