Fontana Police Department officers made major seizures of Fentanyl and methamphetamine during the past week.
The Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into the sales of Fentanyl, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Aug. 31. One subject was arrested and 40,000 Fentanyl pills were seized.
In addition, over the weekend, during a vehicle check at local hotel on a suspicious / occupied vehicle, patrol officers located about 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and $20,000 in cash, the Facebook page said.
